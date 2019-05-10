The Saint Who Was the Mother of 5 Incredible Saints





This saint is an incredible role model for all Catholic mothers!

St. Emmelia was the mother of nine (or 10) children , five of whom became canonized saints in the Catholic Church. Sadly though, she did lose one of her children to death.

After her children became adults, she distributed all of her property amongst her children and went to live a monastic life. She only kept what she needed for herself. She later founded a convent.

How incredible!

St. Emilia was the mother of St. Basil the Great, St. Macrina, St. Peter of Sebaste, St. Gregory of Nyssa, and St. Theosebia.

Scheel explains , “Her children were doctors of the Church, great theologians, monastics, and they all had different charisms too. That leads you to believe that it wasn’t a route, single line towards religion.

“She really gave them the breath of religion–from theology, to compassion, to monasticism, to service, to scriptural writing, to compositional music. She gave her children a very well-rounded education and upbringing, and the results were pretty dramatic.”



