Martin Pistorius hates Barney. And it’s no wonder why. For 12 years, while he was in a coma that doctors described as a “vegetative state,” nurses, thinking that he couldn’t see or hear anything, played endless re-runs of Barney as he sat, strapped into his wheel chair.

But Martin wasn’t the “vegetable” that doctors said he was. In fact, he could see and hear everything. “I cannot even express to you how much I hated Barney,” he recently told NPR.