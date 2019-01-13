Stephen Lewis Removed as Chair of Steubenville English Department

My dearly beloved daughter, not for one moment will the evil one stop in his persecution of those who love Me. When souls are close to Me and when their love for Me grows, he will always be there trying to draw them away from Me. When you save souls through your prayers, the evil one will vent all his anger against you and you will feel hurt because you will become a target for criticism, especially by those you love. You must get used to this hurt and sorrow when you follow Me and when you accept My Intervention, through these Messages. They will bring with them a terrible scourging, for these Messages will be responsible for the salvation of over 7 billion people. When the devil knows he is losing souls to Me, he will use whatever means is necessary to create doubts within the minds of those loyal to Me and then he will create a terrible friction amongst My followers. You must recognise the work of the devil for what it is and know that the more you are persecuted, for accepting My Han…